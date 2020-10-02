Ohio troopers investigate crash involving truck, Amish buggy carrying 5 children

National

by: Peggy Gallek and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pickup truck that sent six people to a hospital.

Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ashland.

He said the buggy was occupied by two adults and five children when it collided with a pickup truck.

“Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Santiago said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

A horse was injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 54°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 82° 54°

Friday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 49°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 75° 53°

Sunday

78° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 78° 55°

Monday

79° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 56°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

6 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories