 

Oklahoma Sheriff Responds After Being Arrested on Felony Charges

Austin Hyslip

Posted:

OTTAWA CO., OK.– Sheriff Jeremy Floyd using Facebook this afternoon after being on the other side of the handcuffs last Friday.

The Sheriff is facing two felony indictments from a multi-county grand jury in Oklahoma.

He’s facing embezzlement charges and perjury. The embezzlement charges stems from a trip he took and allegedly spent over $1,000 dollars to fly his wife out as well, using county funds.

This summer an investigation into that started, charges were filed, then he filed for re-election for Ottawa County Sheriff. But he allegedly lied in that application saying he wasn’t facing any felony charges. That’s where the perjury indictment comes from.

He posted this on Facebook around 3:00 this afternoon.

“I first want to thank my family and friends for their support. In all honesty there is so much I want to say and/or needs to be said, but at this point I will be saving that for my day in court. I know in my heart the charges are as far fetched with no true merit. I am certain without any reservations the truth behind these bogus charges will prevail, especially with the mountain of information that will show the true intent in my defense. Thank you again, and I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season.”

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County

He also made Miami Police Departments “Mugshot Monday” Facebook post this morning.

