 

One dead after helicopter crash in Wyoming County

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in North Branch Township, State Police confirmed Friday.

State Police say the helicopter was discovered after a medical helicopter crew noticed a fire on the ground late Thursday night. The PA Game Commission responded and discovered the wreckage. It is a privately owned helicopter.

Search and rescue crews are staged in Forkston Township and will begin a recovery mission for the victim and the helicopter.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 58°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 72° 55°

Sunday

78° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 78° 51°

Monday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 83° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 62°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 86° 63°

Thursday

83° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
70°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
68°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
66°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
63°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
63°

62°

2 AM
Showers
47%
62°

62°

3 AM
Rain
63%
62°

60°

4 AM
Rain
79%
60°

60°

5 AM
Rain
90%
60°

59°

6 AM
Rain
92%
59°

60°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
60°

60°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
99%
60°

60°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
60°

62°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
62°

64°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
64°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories