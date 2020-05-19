One Myrtle Beach shooting suspect captured in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the suspects wanted in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach has been taken into custody in Chesterfield County Tuesday.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart was taken into custody without incident around 1:15 p.m. at his home in Cheraw, S.C., according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Stewart will be transported back to Myrtle Beach to face attempted murder charges, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Five other people were taken into custody Monday and one more suspect, Antonio Trayvon Brown Jr., also from Cheraw, is still wanted.