Ortiz Latest: Manhunt underway for "The Surgeon"

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

New details out of the Dominican Republic in a developing story involving a likely future baseball Hall of Famer.

On Sunday, former Boston Red-Sox David Ortiz was shot in what authorities believe was a targeted attack meant to end his life.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, but authorities continue their search for at least one other suspect, including one man known as “The Surgeon” who is also wanted for separate crimes in the United States.

We’re also learning the suspected shooter says he wasn’t even sure if he had shot Ortiz or just a random patron at the bar.

Ortiz is currently recovering from his wounds in Boston. 

