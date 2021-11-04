OSHA says fines possible if vaccine mandates ignored

WASHINGTON (WRBL) – The White House has laid out new rules that will require more than 100-million Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



All federal employees and healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid now have until January 4, 2022 to be fully vaccinated.

People who work at businesses with more than 100 employees will have to be vaccinated as well, or test weekly and wear a mask to work.

Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.



Federal workers and contractors who don’t get the shot will face disciplinary action which could eventually result in them losing their jobs.

More than two dozen states, including Georgia and Alabama, have already announced plans to challenge the mandates.