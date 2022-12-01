SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WXIN) – Parents who bought an activity toy for their children are being told to cut it in half and throw it away following a report of a potentially faulty seam.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said HABA is recalling its Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek activity toys because the seam on the activity toy’s house can open. This would allow a young child access to the toy’s filling, posing choking and ingestion hazards if placed in the mouth.

The toy was sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at Habausa.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com from August 2022 through October 2022 for about $30.

The toys come in the shape of a house, and are made with multicolored fabric. Three toy animals — a fox, a hedgehog and a mouse — are included in the package.

The CPSC said the toys have different pockets and rings. A model number — 306684 — can be found on the sewn-in label inside the house and on the packaging.

So far, HABA has heard from one consumer who noticed an open seam on the toy’s house. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should take it away from children, cut it in half and take a photo before throwing it away. After HABA receives a photo of the destroyed house, a refund or gift card will be sent out. Those seeking a refund should include their name and address in the email.

Anyone with questions can contact HABA USA by email at recall@habausa.com, or toll-free at 888-430-0060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.