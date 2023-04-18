NEW YORK (WPIX) — The roof of a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The collapse happened at a parking garage that is located by Ann and William Streets near Pace University. A Citizen app image showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the roof collapsed.

Rescue crews were responding to the scene after reports of people being trapped inside but the FDNY was forced to pull its members out due to structural concerns.

New York City Council member Christopher Marte tweeted from the scene that there are a “few” people stuck in an elevator and in the building.

