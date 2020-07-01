Partial human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood soldier

BELL COUNTY, Texas (WFLA/KWKT) – The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed Tuesday that partial human remains have been discovered in the ongoing search for PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

KWKT reports the CID sent out a release, saying they returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River for more investigative work in the search.

According to KWKT, agents discovered what has been described as “partial human remains.”

There is no confirmation as to the identity of the remains at this time.

The 20-year-old soldier was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot of the Fort Hood Army Base, located over 150 miles south of Dallas in the central region of Texas. Guillen was wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants, her car keys and wallet were left behind in the armory room but her cell phone is still missing.

During a press conference on June 23, it was said military investigators believe “foul play” is involved in Guillen’s disappearance.

Her family said she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors and that she did not report the harassment because she was afraid of retaliation.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the soldier’s whereabouts. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the League of United Latin American Citizens is each contributing $25,000 to fund the reward.