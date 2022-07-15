KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Coors Light’s latest ad starring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes features a creative way to promote the adult beverage, despite league rules against it.

In the new ad, Mahomes debuts a new item: The Coors Light, a flashlight with Coors Light branding, but no beverage inside.

“It’s a flashlight, not a beer,” the narrator says in the ad, which Mahomes shared on Twitter.

The ad shows Mahomes pull the flashlight out of the fridge and handle it like a beverage.

“Nothing beats the sturdy feeling of The Coors Light in your hand. The Coors Light is 100% flashlight and 0% adult beverage. It’s perfect for camping trips or those warm summer nights spent with great friends,” the announcer continues.

The ad ends with the 2018 NFL MVP opening the flashlight to the sound of a can opening, turning the flashlight over and pouring out the batteries.

The NFL’s current regulations prohibit players from directly endorsing alcoholic beverages, but the policy was relaxed in 2019, according to a leaked email obtained by Mark Burns from the Morning Consult.

Morning Consult added that the following limitations would apply, citing sources familiar with the then-new guidelines.

Companies could only use active players

The ads cannot imply the players are endorsing the product

The creative materials must use only licensed Associated Press action shots of players in uniform

Mahomes’ involvement solely features him with the flashlight, which also has the logo of his “15 and the Mahomies” foundation on the side. Proceeds from the $15 flashlight will benefit the foundation.

It’s no secret that Mahomes has a sponsorship with Coors Light, as his likeness has been featured in several ads. He also served personalized bottles of the beer, which featured his and his wife Brittany’s faces, during their wedding weekend. And during a charity golf match in June, when he teamed up with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to face Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, he name-dropped Coors, calling it his “swing juice” to help him perform on the course.

Coors Light was also a sponsor for his charity golf tournament every summer, and for his involvement with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.