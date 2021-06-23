Pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast DC, injuries 3 people.

UTAH (KTVX) – Somewhere in the Utah wilderness, just off a hiking trail in the northern part of the state, a treasure chest containing $10,000 in cold, hard cash is buried, waiting to be unearthed.

Given an obscure, cryptically written poem as a clue and a vague idea of where the chest could be, hundreds of people have already headed to the great outdoors in search of the reward. The activity’s organizers, John Maxim and David Cline, say that their self-funded treasure hunt has already received national attention. Some people are planning on flying in from as far away as Atlanta and Hawaii in search of the prize.