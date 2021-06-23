Pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast DC, injuries 3 people.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – DC Fire and EMS reported that a pedestrian bridge collapsed on Kenilworth Ave and Polk St around noon. There is no entrapment but three minor injuries reported.
According to officials, DC-295 is closed in both direction.
by: Anthony DengPosted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON (WDVM) – DC Fire and EMS reported that a pedestrian bridge collapsed on Kenilworth Ave and Polk St around noon. There is no entrapment but three minor injuries reported.
According to officials, DC-295 is closed in both direction.