ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was hit and killed on I-10 by a Mobile Police Officer Tuesday has been identified, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Adolf Parker, 74, was killed while walking down I-10 near Riviere Du Chien Road around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers with the MPD were called to the area for a report of a pedestrian being hit by another officer.

The release said the officer involved was driving westbound in the inside lane when he hit Parker who allegedly entered the roadway. Police said it was foggy at the time of the crash.

Parker died from his injuries sustained during the crash.