Pelosi, Schumer back $908 billion COVID-19 relief proposal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and Senate have received some high-level support for their COVID-19 emergency relief package.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer backed the $908 billion proposal, and President Donald Trump is also on board.

“I want it to happen, and I believe that they’re getting very close to a deal,” Trump said.

“We are gaining momentum as we speak,” said Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York.

Reed, who co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus, said the bipartisan group of legislators won’t go home until a deal is passed.

“At the end of the day, we know who we work for and those are the people back home,” he added.

The framework calls for $160 billion to help state and local governments, $180 billion for unemployment insurance, and $288 billion to help small businesses.

Schumer said Congress is one step closer to an agreement because of the proposal.

“Should be used as the basis — the framework — for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations,” he said.

But the compromise faces a major hurdle as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has yet to back the bill.

Instead, McConnell is holding out for his own $500 billion plan.

“I put forward a serious and highly targeted relief proposal including the elements which we know the president is ready and willing to sign into law,” he said.

“Compromise is within reach. We know where we agree,” McConnell continued. “We can do this, and we need to do this, so let’s be about actually making a law.”

Any bill lawmakers come up with is expected to be attached to the spending bill to fund the government which is set to run out of money on Dec. 11.