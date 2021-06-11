Pennsylvania homeowner’s body found following explosions

EAGLEVILLE Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of the homeowner responsible for an inferno in Eagleville on Thursday. The body of 66-year-old Thomas Razzi was found in the burned-out rubble.

Officials say he was a hoarder. His cause of death is unclear.

The fire destroyed Razzi’s townhome and two others at the Eagle Stream townhouses on Thursday.

The fire started after a code enforcement officer had gone to Razzi’s home for follow-up inspections.

Investigators say Razzi brandished a gun and chased that code enforcement officer. Razzi then ran inside when police arrived, and a series of explosions and gunfire were heard.

“At no time during this incident, did any police officer discharge their firearm or do we have any information to suggest that Mr. Razzi discharged his firearm into the neighborhood or at police officers,” Lower Providence Township Police Chief Mike Jackson said.

Eyewitness News spoke with a mother whose townhome was destroyed. She says her kids were home alone at the time.

“She called me and said, ‘Mommy, something happened.’ When she got the dog from the backyard, she hears something dropping and bumping, she didn’t know what happened. I just told her, get out. She got out without shoes,” resident Imane Lofti said.

The code enforcement officer suffered minor injuries.

Police also say the suspect made illegal fireworks in his home and that the explosions may have been caused by those fireworks.