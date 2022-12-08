After 65 years of investigations, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified “America’s Unknown Child,” commonly referred to as the “Boy in the Box”.

On Thursday, December 8th, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw revealed the name of the boy as, Joseph Augustus Zarelli who was born January 13, 1953 and died in 1957.

According to the Philadelphia Public Affairs Office, “on February 25, 1957, the body of a young boy was discovered in a box in a wood area of Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the years, the identity of the boy remained a mystery. Through detective work and DNA analysis, police are finally able to identify the child.”

In 1957, Police Officer Elmer Palmer was called to Susquehanna Road near Veree Road, where someone found a naked, badly bruised boy wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large inside a cardboard box.

The boy was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiners office, where they examined him. The boy was determined the child to be about 3 to 6 years old. His hair was bluntly cut, fingernails badly trimmed, and he was measured to be 40 ½ inches tall and weighed only 30 pounds.

Investigators made posters displaying the child’s face and plastered them all over grocery stores, lampposts and knocked on neighbors doors trying to figure out the identity of the unknown child.

The flier included details such as: light- to medium-brown hair, a full set of baby teeth, tonsils, no broken bones, clothing size 4, shoe size 8D.

Over the past 6 decades, detectives pursued and discarded thousands of leads.

The case was heard around the world but no significant updates were ever made until now, all thanks to a boom in technology.

Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, forensic scientist and genealogist says this case took two and half years to map the DNA and is the most difficult case of her whole career.

In 2015, Joseph was given a proper burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery. A charcoal-gray headstone was placed engraved with the words, “America’s Unknown Child” and depicted an image of a little lamb.

The Philadelphia Police department urges everyone to remember although the identity of Joseph has been revealed, this is still an ongoing homicide investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call 215-686-TIPS. The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

This story is developing and will be updated.