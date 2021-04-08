 

Police: 5-year-old drowns at Ocean Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy drowned at a hotel Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were sent to the Ocean Reef Resort near 71st Avenue North for calls of a child drowning, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

5-year-old Shane Chester was pulled from the pool and transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to Willard.

The child was visiting family from Darlington, according to authorities. Count on News for updates.

