Police arrest suspect in connection with bomb packages across the country

The Justice Department confirms a man in his 50s was taken into custody in Florida in connection with package bombs found at various locations around the country.

Police confirm the suspect's name is Cesar Sayoc Jr.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say they've discovered two more pipe bombs targeted at democratic critics of president trump.

CBS News has learned the arrest happened near an auto parts store after a confrontation.

Earlier this morning, law enforcement swarmed midtown Manhattan after a suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, care of CNN, was found at a postal facility.

Officials discovered another package targeting New Jersey Senator Cory Booker at the south Florida mail facility that has become the focus of the investigation.



Clapper told CNN that the suspicious packages will not silence Trump critics.

The investigation is now focusing on this mail facility in Opa Locka, Florida. sources tell CBS News investigators believe some of the packages may have been processed there.

Investigators aren't revealing whether the pipe bombs were actually intended to detonate or inspire fear.

CBS News security analyst Ron Hosko says "we'll figure out motive, but for now these are acts of domestic terrorism."

In New York, investigators discovered the package addressed to clapper during the busy morning rush hour.

Florida resident Justin Lunin-Pack says they just go about life and go to work and "stay with our loved ones and do our best."

The NYPD bomb squad removed the package addressed to Clapper. It will be sent to the FBI's lab in Quantico, Virginia.

A total of 12 devices have been discovered in recent days. The targets are all high profile critics of President Trump.