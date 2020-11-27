 

Police believe body found in Florida is missing Mashpee teen

by: Bay Gammans

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WPRI) — A body found in Florida Wednesday is presumed to be that of a missing Massachusetts teenager, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jalajhia Finklea, 18, of Mashpee, was last seen getting into 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza’s rented car in New Bedford on Oct. 20, according to the DA’s office.

Earlier this month, Zaragoza was killed in Crestview, Florida while officers were attempting to arrest him in connection with Finklea’s disappearance.

At the time of Zaragoza’s death, Finklea was still missing. Once detectives in Massachusetts uncovered more information on her potential whereabouts, the DA’s office said officers in Florida were able to locate a deceased female body in a field off off I-95.

Although the body that was discovered is presumed to be Finklea, a positive identification has yet to be made. An autopsy will be conducted in Florida which will confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

The DA’s office said the death is believed to be a homicide.

