Police body camera video shows Las Vegas police K-9 stabbing

Note to viewer: The images may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police body camera video and grand jury transcripts detail the stabbing of a Las Vegas police K-9.

The video shows the K-9, named Kimura, being stabbed in the neck while trying to subdue a suspect. The first few seconds of the video are silent, then shouting is heard from officers and the suspect.

The incident happened April 13, when Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer Vargus Berbe attempted to stop Jeffrey Holland for an expired plate. Police say Holland didn’t pull over but instead drove to an apartment building, and Berbe followed him.

“Once he got out with the large machete, he was approaching my car, pointing at me and approaching my car in a fast pace. I ultimately threw the car in reverse, the patrol vehicle, and immediately floored it so I ended up in the middle of Cambridge on the street,” Berbe testified.

The officer called for backup as Holland entered an apartment. Kimura and his handler were among the responders.

Note to viewer: There is no audio in the first few seconds of the footage. The below images may also be considered disturbing to some viewers.

Berbe testified that Holland came out of the apartment armed with a large knife.

“He is holding it in a manner where he is, he’s holding it pretty much to his side raising it and he is challenging officers to approach him,” he said

According to police testimony, Holland ignored police commands and Kimura was released.

“In my mind I felt that if I did not deploy the dog, probably somebody was going to get stabbed, one of my officers was going to get stabbed, or ultimately we would have to shoot the suspect,” said officer Nick Bachman, Kimura’s handler.

The video shows Kimura latch onto Holland and the two tussle on the floor.

“I see him pulling Kimura down towards his chest with his right hand, and I saw his left hand come up with the large knife and stab my dog,” Bachman said.

Metro officer Nick Bachman with K9 Kimura.

Officers used a taser on Holland and took him into custody. Bachman then saw the wound on the back of Kimura’s neck.

“This was about a six-inch deep hole that you could almost put your fist inside of,” he said.

Bachman said Kimura had also been bitten near the nose and eyes by Holland.

Holland was indicted on Aug. 5 on charges that included intimidating a public officer, assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with use of a deadly weapon and mistreatment of a police animal.

Kimura has since recovered after undergoing emergency surgery and was back on the job about six weeks later.

LVMPD officer Nick Bachman with K9 Kimura and the veterinary staff that provided his emergency care.

Bachman said watching Kimura get stabbed was heartbreaking but that he was proud of how well the K9 performed his job.

“He’s a good boy. He did his job. He held on and didn’t come off until the end even after being stabbed,” Bachman said.