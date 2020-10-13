Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in violent crime spike

National

by: Vanessa Murphy and 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say low room rates are partially to blame for the recent spike in violence on the Las Vegas Strip.

But how low are they?

The I-Team examined the numbers, and comparing the average room rate from this year and last year. It’s only about a $10 difference, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But Metro sources say combine the lower room rate with several other factors, and there’s a problem.

“We are seeing an increase in crime or the presence of crime on Las Vegas Boulevard — in particicular, through the Strip — and I think part of that might be lowering the room rates,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Aug. 26. “The type of customer that is showing up … they’re more interested in creating chaos than entertaining themselves or engaging themselves.”

Metro police say in August, they started seeing a spike in violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Fast forward to October. Shootings and fights continue.

So the I-Team checked the room rates for both the middle of the week and the weekend.

On Oct. 9, we checked expedia.com.

Here’s what we found:

Combining the room rate plus taxes and fees:

To stay this Wednesday:

Downtown at the Golden Gate, a total of $50. That’s even cheaper than a hostel, which costs $56 per night.

And on the Strip, the Excalibur — $73 per night. The Strat — $74, Circus Circus — $75.

Checking the weekend, to stay Friday night:

The Super 8, downtown — $64.

On the Strip, Travelodge by Wyndham — $77.

Several others on or near the Las Vegas Strip were also less than $100.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak briefly addressed the spike in crime on Sept. 29.

“Las Vegas is a safe place to come, and I want to stress that to all of our visitors that are coming here. I am in discussion with the resort community,” he said.

The I-Team reached out to the Nevada Resort Association for a response from the point of view of casinos and hotels and have not yet received a response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 84° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 63°

Thursday

83° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 64°

Friday

76° / 48°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 76° 48°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 50°

Sunday

75° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 60°

Monday

79° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

7 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories