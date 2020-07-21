Police looking for Lancaster man accused of throwing child onto highway shoulder

Photo: Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man who is accused of throwing a 2-year-old child onto the shoulder of Route 30 West following a domestic dispute. 

Tyree Berry, 34, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

On Sunday around 5:35 p.m., police say Berry was involved in a domestic dispute inside a moving vehicle. Berry repeatedly told the child’s mother he would kill her, causing her to park, and flag down motorists for help. 

Police say Berry proceeded to try and grab the child from the back seat and bit the mother’s finger when she tried to stop him. Berry then threw the child onto the highway’s shoulder after removing them from their seat.

Berry fled the area before police arrived and is currently wanted. Manheim Township police are asking anyone with information to call 717-569-6401.

