 

Police: Officer murdered after man denied entry for not wearing a mask

Chris Welty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said an officer providing security at a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans, Louisiana was fatally shot by a man who was denied entry to the game because he was not wearing a mask.

According to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records and NOPD, 35-year-old John Shallerhorn was arrested for first-degree murder of a police officer.

Records also show Shallerhorn was booked on an armed robbery charge.

Friday night, near the end of the first quarter of the Carver vs. Warren Easton game, multiple gunshots were fired. The officer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the officer was on the Tulane University police force and a reserve constable with the Second City Court in Algiers, New Orleans.

As Shallerhorn was escorted out, he shot the officer twice, NOPD said. Shallerhorn placed the gun on the ground and was arrested on the scene.

Shallerhorn is being held without bond.

