COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Columbia Police Department announced an additional arrest Monday afternoon in the mall shooting at Columbiana Centre.

We previously reported that the first call came in at 2:03 p.m. Saturday afternoon about gunshots near the Gap store, the police chief said. Then they started to receive multiple calls.

Police said 15 people were injured in a shooting at Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon. Nine people were injured in the shooting and six people suffered from other injuries such as broken bones and head trauma while trying to leave the mall for safety. The oldest person injured is 73 and the youngest person is 15.

On Saturday, three people were detained, according to the police department.

On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne Price and charged him with unlawful carry of a pistol.

According to the police department, the two additional males that were detained for questioning were released from custody after it was determined they were not involved in the shooting.

On Monday, the police department said Marquise Robinson, 20, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Police will add nine additional counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder to Price’s previous charge.

The police department has obtained arrest warrants for the third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, of Columbia. He is wanted on nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Police said the public should consider Smith armed and dangerous.

Price is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He is also on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge is allowing Price to travel from home to work certain times of the day.

Robinson is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond hearing is Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department.