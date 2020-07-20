Police: Shots fired on Las Vegas Strip, no arrests made

National

by: 8NewsNow staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, Nev (KLAS) — No one was injured when someone opened fire outside the Bellagio and Paris hotels on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night, according to Metro Police.

Witnesses on social media reported a show had just ended at the Bellagio fountains when someone fired at least four shots, shortly after 11 p.m. Video posted to Twitter shows tourists running from the scene before police arrived.

Metro officers responded and found shell casings but no victims. No arrests have been made.

Suspect description, police say, is vague at the moment, being described as two African American males. 

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed to traffic for at least an hour as detectives investigated the scene. The Strip has since reopened.

