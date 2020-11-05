Poll supervisor with COVID-19 dies in Missouri after working on Election Day

National

by: Joe Millitzer and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – An election judge supervisor at a Missouri polling place has died after ignoring orders to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and it’s unclear whether the worker spread the virus while working on Election Day.

The supervisor was asked to quarantine for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30, but a representative from St. Charles County said the person did not follow the orders. The supervisor worked at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site in St. Charles on Tuesday.

The St. Charles Department of Health believes the supervisor’s close contacts include the other nine election workers at the polling place. They do not believe the 1,858 voters at the polling place on Tuesday are in danger of contracting the virus. The supervisor’s duties do not typically include working closely with voters or handling equipment.

Election workers were mandated to wear masks or face shields at all times. Plexiglas barriers also separated the workers from the voters. St. Charles County said sanitation procedures were practiced throughout the day.

“There is no more important duty than protecting the health of our families, friends and those who reside in the community with us.” St. Charles County Director of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said in a statement.

Those who were at the precinct should watch closely for symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

