 

President Biden will hold his first formal press conference March 25th

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US President Joe Biden speaks while visiting Smith Flooring, a small minority-owned business, to promote his American Rescue Plan in Chester, Pennsylvania, on March 16, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference as president on Thursday, March 25th.

The afternoon press conference will be the first time he has taken press questions for an extended period of time since taking office January 20th.

The announcement comes after Biden and his administration faced questions from media outlets about the delay in having an official press conference.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 59°
Heavy Thunderstorm
Heavy Thunderstorm 0% 60° 59°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
97%
61°

62°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
62°

61°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
61°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

67°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories