President Donald Trump celebrating 73rd Birthday

Posted: Jun 14, 2019

We're wishing President Donlad Trump a Happy Birthday today! The President turns 73 this June 14th.

He doesn't appear to be taking it easy on his special day. President Trump has a full schedule lined up: The President will have lunch with the Secretary of State ... Then meet with the secretary of education ... Before delivering remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers later in the day.

You can wish President Trump a Happy Birthday here: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/landing/sign-the-official-birthday-card-for-potus?utm_medium=sms

 

 

 

 

 

