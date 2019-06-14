President Donald Trump celebrating 73rd Birthday
We're wishing President Donlad Trump a Happy Birthday today! The President turns 73 this June 14th.
He doesn't appear to be taking it easy on his special day. President Trump has a full schedule lined up: The President will have lunch with the Secretary of State ... Then meet with the secretary of education ... Before delivering remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers later in the day.
You can wish President Trump a Happy Birthday here: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/landing/sign-the-official-birthday-card-for-potus?utm_medium=sms
Georgia News
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-