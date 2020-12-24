President Trump on additional pardons, second stimulus bill

WASHINGTON (CBS News)- President Trump has pardoned more people this week, including some who went to jail because of the Russia investigation.

Among those pardoned:

Former advisor Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction stemming from the Russia investigation.

Former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Charles Kushner, the father of President Trump’s son-in-law, who completed his sentence over a decade ago.

Not everyone agrees with the president’s pardons.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – a onetime ally of President Trump – was the U.S. attorney who prosecuted him.

Of Charles Kushner, Christie said: “ [This] guy hires a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law and videotapes it and then sends the videotape to his sister to attempt to intimidate her from testifying before a grand jury.”

On Capitol Hill, the focus is on presidential vetoes. President Trump vetoed a national defense bill yesterday and is threatening to do the same to the coronavirus relief bill.

President Trump says he wants the stimulus checks to increase from $600 per person to $2,000 per person.

House Democrats say they will introduce an amendment to aim for that increase.

It’s a long-shot, given they need Republicans to agree, leaving the bill and much needed money on the table while Congress goes home for Christmas.