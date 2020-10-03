President Trump releases video before heading to Walter Reed hospital

National

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

(Twitter)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addressed the American people in a video format for the first time since revealing he is COVID-19 positive.

In Trump’s 18-second Twitter video he states that he is thankful for the support people are wishing him.

“I think I am doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” said Trump in the video.

Trump also commented that First Lady Melania Trump is doing “very well” before closing out the video with more gratitude to those supporting him.

President Trump departed to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center shortly after filming the video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

