President Trump releases video message on Easter

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump delivered an Easter message to Americans today, via Twiter video. His office released the statement this morning.

“For Christians all over America, this is Holy Week. We remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so important, but this Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we will be separated physically only from our churches, we won’t be sitting there next to each other which we’d like to be, and soon we’ll be again,” said President Trump.

“But right now, we’re keeping separation. We’re getting rid of the plague. It’s a plague on our country like nobody’s ever seen, but we’re winning the battle we’re winning the war,” the President continued.

“We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other . . .” President Trump said. “We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter everybody.”