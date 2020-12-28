President Trump signs-off on second COVID-19 stimulus bill

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Five days after blindsiding lawmakers with threats of a veto, President Trump did an about face and signed the coronavirus stimulus bill into law.

This will release $900 billion dollars in much needed funds into the economy.

He also gave the greenlight to a bill that will avert a government shutdown.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill “a down payment on what is needed to crush the virus.”

Both Speaker Pelosi and President Trump say the House will be voting Monday, December 28, on providing $2,000 relief checks to many Americans.

But it’s a measure Republican lawmakers have resisted in the not-so-distant past.

‘Why would we be sending two thousand dollars to people with a six-figure income who have had no suspension, no reduction of their income at all? It should be targeted to people who have actually lost their job, small businesses that are actually in danger of going under,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania.

The president also signed off on $1.4 trillion in federal spending, just one day before a potential government shutdown.

The economic package provides $600 in direct payments for adults making up to $75,000 per year.

It also includes lending for small businesses, direct rental assistance, education funding, increased food stamps and child nutrition benefits.

The bill also extends the moratorium on evictions for another month.