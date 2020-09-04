LIVE NOW /
President Trump speaks in Pennsylvania

National

by: Sean Noone

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LATROBE, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — As Pennsylvania has become a state to watch in the 2020 general election, both parties made stops across the commonwealth. President Donald Trump held an event in western Pennsylvania Thursday night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop outside Pittsburgh on Monday.

Trump held the rally in Latrobe on Thursday night as his campaign claims signs of momentum in the state — a longtime Democratic stronghold that Trump won by less than 45,000 votes in 2016.

Trump held a small rally last month outside Scranton just hours before Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. At the event, Trump insisted Biden would be the state’s “worst nightmare” if elected president. The former vice president often spotlights his early years in the northeast Pennsylvania city as evidence of his middle-class upbringing.

Latrobe, the site of Trump’s Thursday rally, is about an hour outside Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County, which Trump won by large margins four years ago.

