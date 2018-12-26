President Trump vows shutdown will continue until border wall funding secured
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - The President says he's standing firm-- and will not back down.
On Christmas Eve, President Trump promised the partial government shutdown will continue until the U.S./Mexico border wall is funded. The cost is an estimated $5 billion, but the President remains confident.
"Yesterday [Dec. 23] I gave out 115 miles worth of wall. 115 miles in Texas. It's going to be built, hopefully rapidly. I'm going there at the end of January for the start of construction. That's a big stretch. Because we're talking about 500 to 550 miles,” said President Trump. “It's a 2,000-mile border but much of it has mountains and region where you can't get across. We're looking at between 500 and 550. We gave out 115 yesterday. We gave it out at a great price."
The President promised for years it would be a physical wall, not a fence, and that Mexico would pay for it.
He also said federal employees on furlough or working without pay understand
and support his demand for a border wall.
Lawmakers plan to convene Thursday, December 27, to continue negotiations aimed at ending the shutdown.
