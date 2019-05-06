National

Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy

Posted: May 06, 2019 10:00 AM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.
  
Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.
  
The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.
  
The prince says he is "over the moon" about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.
  
Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.

