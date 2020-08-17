Protester arrested after kicking at biker at Sturgis rally had to be protected by police

National

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (AP/WKRG) — The police chief of Sturgis says one protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual motorcycle rally in western South Dakota.

Chief Geody Vandewater says a small group of protesters was gathered on Sturgis’ Main Street on Saturday when one demonstrator kicked the motorcycle as it passed by.

The crowd began swarming toward the protesters. Vandewater says police escorted the demonstrators to a safe spot. A video posted to Twitter showed the scuffle, and the police protecting the protester from angry bikers.

He says the protesters were demonstrating against Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision not to shut down South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic and that the Sturgis rally was being held. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

