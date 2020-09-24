Protesters march in Asheville, leave casket full of dirt at police station

National

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Protesters began marching in downtown Asheville on Wednesday night, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police say approximately 150 protesters gathered outside the municipal building, where Asheville Police and Asheville Fire Departments are co-located. They also left a casket full of dirt and what police believe to be cow manure at the front door of the police department.

They have begun marching down College Street on the roadway and are blocking traffic at this time, according to police.

Protests have broken out in Louisville and across the country after the latest announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

