Protesters take to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court over abortion
WASHINGTON - (Nexstar) - The Trump Administration has appointed a record number of conservative judges - at the federal level and two us supreme court judges.
That is making conservative lawmakers bolder in their efforts to pass abortion bans in many states.
Protesters took to the streets to express opposition to the bans on Tuesday, May 21, including a protest on the steps of the us supreme court.
Alexandra Limon has more from Washington.
Georgia News
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama lottery bill fails procedural vote, slows pending further negotiations
Following a procedural vote's failure in the Alabama House of Representatives, legislation to legalize paper lottery in the state of Alabama has slowed down again.Read More »
-
APT comments on decision not to air an episode of "Arthur" featuring gay wedding
Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur'' because it included a same-sex wedding.Read More »