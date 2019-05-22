National

Protesters take to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court over abortion

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:11 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - (Nexstar) - The Trump Administration has appointed a record number of conservative judges - at the federal level and two us supreme court judges.

 

That is making conservative lawmakers bolder in their efforts to pass abortion bans in many states.

 

Protesters took to the streets to express opposition to the bans on Tuesday, May 21, including a protest on the steps of the us supreme court.

 

Alexandra Limon has more from Washington. 

 

