Providence police body cam footage shows aftermath of officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department released five body cam videos from last week’s officer-involved crash that left 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves in a coma.

Gonsalves’ family was shown the video footage over the weekend, according to their attorney, Jude Kerrison.

One of the videos shows what appears to be the viewpoint of Officer Kyle Endres. The video, which does not have audio at first, starts with Endres driving and shows him turn the wheel quickly and try to get control of his cruiser. At that point, he exits the vehicle, runs over to Gonsalves and pulls him out from under a stop sign.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré explained that when a body camera is switched on, the audio begins recording, but the 30 seconds of video prior to that is also captured with no audio.

In the videos, officers can be heard telling each other not to remove Gonsalves’ helmet, since he was suffering from a head injury.

One of the videos shows officers administering Narcan to Gonsalves.

Warning: The below videos may be disturbing to some viewers. The story continues below.

“Due to his head injury, he was unconscious and experiencing some seizing and body posturing which the officers mistook for an overdose,” Kerrison said.

When asked why Narcan was administered, Paré said it was a decision made by the responding officers. He also noted that the whole department has been trained on the use of the overdose reversal drug, even though an officer can be heard in the video saying he “did not know how to use this thing.”

“It’s relatively new and he may not have been familiar with the injection part of it,” Paré added. “I’m not defending the decision, but there will be an administrative review on the decision to give Narcan.”

Gonsalves’ mother previously told 12 News she did not like the way the officer pulled her son and wants to know why.

“When they pulled him over and grabbed him off, I mean, the cop looked like he jumped out of his car and yanked him up like he was kind of like a rag doll and then just didn’t do nothing,” Tia Tribble said. “They didn’t proceed to try to do anything, it’s like they backed away. What was the point of yanking him and probably causing more damage to him then? Who knows.”

Paré said after seeing that moment unfold in the video, he was concerned.

“There’s a lot of speculation and the officer will have to respond to what his thought was, and what would the time in which he pulled him, and those kinds of things,” he said.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said he doesn’t know how much additional light the body camera footage adds to what’s already been released.

“We are investigating every aspect of this; what led to it, and then the aftermath,” Elorza said. “The priority right now is the criminal end of the investigation and once that is complete, we are making a list of every single incident we have to look at at an administrative level and we will be addressing every single one of them.”

Last week, Paré released two videos showing the events leading up to the crash, but said there is still no video evidence that clearly shows Endres hitting Gonsalves with his cruiser.

Endres, a six-year veteran of the force, has since been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation, which is being primarily conducted by the Providence Police Department.

Paré said that within a week there will be a preliminary accident reconstruction report put together by Rhode Island State Police in conjunction with Providence police reconstruction specialists and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

As the investigation continues, Elorza asked any additional witnesses to come forward with new footage of the crash, adding that it would be “tremendously helpful.”