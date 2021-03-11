WATCH: Sen. Raphael Warnock talks $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – When President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package on March 11, it was because Georgia sent two Democratic Senators to Washington, D.C.

News 3 spoke with one of those Senators, Rev. Raphael Warnock, just an hour after Biden signed the bill. We spoke about the Senator’s role in passing the legislation and the significance of the historic relief package.

WRBL also asked the Senator about possibly facing University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker in his upcoming reelection bid.