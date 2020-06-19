Skip to content
Recall News
Salad recall: Bagged grocery store mix sickens more than 100 in 7 states
Recent Updates
Weather pattern remains unsettled but not as active this weekend
Video
Tracking more storms today and a warm up by the weekend
Video
Tracking more storms here and a waterspout afar
Video
Cooler today with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Video
Stuck with humidity and showers in this First Alert Forecast
Video
Rain chances increase and temperatures cool down.
Video
Rain chances increasing, cooler temps expected this week
Video
FATHER’S DAY: Warm & mostly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm possible
Video
Summer heat arrives for Father’s Day Weekend
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Lawmaker wants to ban tear gas in Michigan
Crowds expected at Trump’s shipyard tour in Wisconsin
Video
House Dems push for bill to save the Affordable Care Act, Republicans say to move on
Video
‘If you don’t think it’s right, make it better’: Senate at a stalemate over police reform bill
Video
Titus: ‘Trump using pandemic to go after immigrants’
Video
Trending Stories
Text after 7 killed in Morgan County said ‘everything has been dealt with,’ affidavit says
Video
Phenix City Assistant Police Chief dies from COVID-19
GBI: Seven arrested in LaGrange for selling drugs
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Salad recall: Bagged grocery store mix sickens more than 100 in 7 states
Florida school district bans Confederate flag in new code of conduct
Stimulus checks were sent to US inmates, now the IRS wants them back
Salad recall: Bagged grocery store mix sickens more than 100 in 7 states
Disneyland delays planned July reopening
‘Siri, call 911’: Man rescued from entrance of sluice pipe by Guilford officers, his wife
Video
States name Alabama in travel advisories due to COVID-19
Video
Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on Miles College campus
Video
