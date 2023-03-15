(KTLA) — Red Lobster is no stranger to unlimited food offerings. The restaurant chain regularly holds events for endless shrimp, and its world-famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits are unlimited to restaurant guests.

But a new promotion taking place this month might be the restaurant’s most ambitious.

Red Lobster announced Tuesday that it would be offering endless lobster for one day only at one location.

The endless lobster event will happen on March 28 at the Red Lobster located in Times Square in New York City. Those lucky enough to snag a reservation will get to enjoy unlimited live Maine lobster, entirely free of charge.

Each 1.25-pound lobster comes with a side of butter, steamed broccoli and a choice of side.

Red Lobster is hosting the first-ever Endless Lobster event for “lob-sessed” guests at its Times Square location on March 28, 2023 (Red Lobster)

Reservations open to the public on March 21 for three available dining windows: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis and they are expected to run out quickly.

Lobster aficionados can snag a reservation online. There are only 150 reservations available and each comes with two seats.

If you plan on making the pilgrimage to Times Square to partake in the Endless Lobster event, be sure to bring some cash — drinks are not included in the promotion.