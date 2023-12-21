CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) –The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the remains of missing 5-year-old Logan Bowman, who was murdered nearly two decades ago, have been identified.

In September 2022, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to Iron Ridge Road, in Galax, for reports of human remains in a wooded area. As the investigation continued, officials determined that the remains had been in the woods for an extended period.

With the help of Othran Inc., a private company based in Texas that specializes in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and Forensic Genetic Genealogy, the company was able to develop a full DNA profile. This allowed authorities to use Forensic Genetic Genealogy, along with two DNA comparisons of family members. The remains were positively identified as Logan Nataniel Bowman.

Logan was a 5-year-old child who went missing in the Grayson County area in January of 2003. As the search for him continued, authorities charged his mom, Cynthia Davis, and her boyfriend at the time, Dennis Schermerhorn in connection to his disappearance.

As we previously reported in February of 2023, Davis entered a guilty plea in Grayson County Circuit Court for two counts of child neglect and one count of homicide. Court records also showed that she was sentenced to 10 years for each count of child neglect with sentences suspended. Davis also received a 30-year sentence for homicide with 15 years suspended.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and new charges will be anticipated.