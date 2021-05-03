 

 

Republicans push back against President Biden’s spending plans

The president proposes to spend about $4.5 trillion on infrastructure and social programs combined.

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After President Biden’s joint address to Congress, Republicans say they can’t back his two massive spending plans.

“When I look at this, this is a staggering amount of spending like someone with a new credit card,” said Wyoming Senator John Barasso.

On ABC’s This Week, Barasso says traditional infrastructure is the way to go, not free child care and community college.

“Americans understand that with this kind of spending and this kind of borrowing and taxing, everyone’s going to get hit in their wallet,” Barasso said.

“Infrastructures always been bipartisan,” said Ohio Senator Rob Portman.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Portman says the Biden administration needs to work with Republicans or else the plan will fail.

“I think we can come up with a good bill that’s bipartisan and one that actually will survive over time because it’ll be more sustainable with Republican and Democrat support,” Portman said.

However, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the president is focused on his plans.

“He has made clear that he believes that permanent increases in spending should be paid for and I agree,” Yellen said.

Yellen pushed back against Republicans’ criticism and say this is all for long-term benefits.

“There will be a big return. I expect productivity to rise,” Yellen said.

