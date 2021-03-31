 

Rider hospitalized after being thrown from cart on Gatlinburg roller coaster, state investigating

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The state is investigating an incident at Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster in which a person was ejected from the cart of a roller coaster on Monday.

The incident report says a “rider flew out of cart while entering the curve just past the Kodak camera, striking the trakc and traveling approximately 10 ft out of cart.”

The report says the unidentified person was taken to the hospital with injuries to the wrist, ankle and head.

The ride was shut down immediately after the incident, but after a review by a third-party inspector the state said it granted permission for the owner to resume the ride’s operation.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development said Tuesday that a compliance officer from its Amusement Device Unit is in Gatlinburg to gather information on the incident.

The Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster is located on the Parkway and features carts that travel up and through the forested terrain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

