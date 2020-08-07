Columbia County storm damage

National
Posted: / Updated:

The Catawissa Bridge is closed in Columbia County. A tree down on the train tracks has forced a train to stop, blocking street traffic on the bridge. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU) – The Catawissa Bridge was closed due to a tree on the train tracks. The train stopped, blocking bridge traffic for hours.

  • The Catawissa Bridge is closed in Columbia County. A tree down on the train tracks has forced a train to stop, blocking street traffic on the bridge. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)
  • The Catawissa Bridge is closed in Columbia County. A tree down on the train tracks has forced a train to stop, blocking street traffic on the bridge. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)

Legion Road has reopened between Ridge Drive and Grovania Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County.

Crews on the scene had the road shut down for several hours as they worked to remove a downed tree and power lines on the roadway.

  • Legion Road is closed between Ridge Drive and Grovania Drive as crews work to remove a downed tree. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)
  • Legion Road is closed between Ridge Drive and Grovania Drive as crews work to remove a downed tree. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)

We’re also monitoring storm damage reports in nearby Northumberland and Montour Counties.

We will continue to monitor all the latest weather information and will bring you updates throughout the day on Eyewitness News and on PAHomepage.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Monday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories