Columbia County storm damage

The Catawissa Bridge is closed in Columbia County. A tree down on the train tracks has forced a train to stop, blocking street traffic on the bridge. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU) – The Catawissa Bridge was closed due to a tree on the train tracks. The train stopped, blocking bridge traffic for hours.

Legion Road has reopened between Ridge Drive and Grovania Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County.

Crews on the scene had the road shut down for several hours as they worked to remove a downed tree and power lines on the roadway.

Legion Road is closed between Ridge Drive and Grovania Drive as crews work to remove a downed tree. (Joey Dominick, Eyewitness News)

We’re also monitoring storm damage reports in nearby Northumberland and Montour Counties.

