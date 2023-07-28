PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Two people are injured after a runaway SEPTA Trolley smashed into an SUV before crashing into a historic home in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the corner of Island and Woodland Avenues. Surveillance footage of the crash, which PHL17 obtained from the Island Supermarket at the intersection, shows traffic stopped at a red light when the trolley jumps off the tracks.

The video shows the trolley hitting an occupied white SUV head-on before plowing into the historic Blue Bell Inn. The historic home which was added to Philadelphia Register of Historic Places in 1958, has been sitting on the corner since 1766.

Surveillance footage from the Island Supermarket shows a SEPTA trolley hitting an SUV and the Blue Bell Inn in Southwest Philadelphia on July 27, 2023.

According to police, the woman who is the house’s caretaker called 911 to report the crash. She was thankfully not injured.

Two people were in the SUV, but they have not been identified and their conditions are currently unknown. Police say there were no passengers or a driver on the trolley at the time, but a mechanic suffered non life-threatening injuries.

This comes as the 5th crash in a series of SEPTA bus crashes throughout the last week. According to SEPTA, there have been 8 crashes involving SEPTA in the calendar year of 2023 so far.

On Tuesday night, a driver was hurt after a bus jumped a curb and hit a wall near 15th and Walnut in Center City. There were no passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Just 24 hours earlier, seven people were hurt after two SEPTA trolleys collided in Upper Darby.

On Sunday night, a SEPTA ran into a pole in Philadelphia. Four people were injured in that crash.

The worst of the crashes was on July 21 in North Philadelphia when a 72-year-old woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a bus crashed into another.

SEPTA says there were 33 crashes from 2020 through 2022, with just five of those incidents resulting in passenger injuries.

The transit authority is investigating what caused the accident and SEPTA is now working to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

As of Friday morning, streets in the area of the crash remain closed.