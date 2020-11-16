 

 

San Antonio 4-year-old loses both parents to COVID-19

National

by: Russell Falcon and NBC

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN/NBC) — A four-year-old in San Antonio has lost both his mother and his father to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez’s mother Mariah died from COVID-19 in October, just a few months after the disease killed his father Adan.

Raidan’s relatives say the deaths have been devastating to the boy who is supposed to celebrate his fifth birthday in just a few days.

“Raiden being left behind, it’s very hard,” says grandmother Rozie Salinas.

The family is hoping to lift his spirits with a drive-thru parade and celebration, and is asking their community to do their part to help slow the spread of the disease.

Raiden’s great-aunt says, “We’ve lost two people now to COVID-19 and I can’t emphasize enough the severity, the seriousness and the hurt that this pandemic can cause, so wear your mask, be safe.”

Earlier this week, Texas became the first state in the U.S. to surpass one million coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, the Texas DSHS reports 1,014,160 confirmed cases and 19,470 deaths from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 44°

Friday

73° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 51°

Saturday

75° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 75° 55°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories