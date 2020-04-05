Saturday marked 52 years since Dr. King’s assassination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN)- Saturday, April 4, marked the 52nd anniversary of the assassination of Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The site of the shooting, the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, is now home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

Fewer and fewer civil rights advocates who worked with King remain to tell the story.

Of King’s entourage the day he died, only the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young remain.

Just this year, the Rev. Joseph Lowery died at the age of 98. King’s legacy lives on in continued efforts and legislation to end racism and other forms of discrimination.