 

Sauce Shortage: Chick-fil-A Plans To Limit Sauces To Customers

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

Limits include:

  • 1 sauce per entree
  • 2 sauces per meal
  • 3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

The email finishes with Chick-fil-A apologizing for the inconvenience.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 51°
Showers
Showers 35% 69° 51°

Thursday

69° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 69° 49°

Friday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

79° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 79° 55°

Sunday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 83° 59°

Monday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 PM
Showers
54%
68°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
69°

67°

2 PM
Few Showers
31%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

66°

4 PM
Few Showers
32%
66°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
60°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
21%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
55°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
54°

54°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
54°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
53°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
53°

53°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
52°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories