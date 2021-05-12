Sauce Shortage: Chick-fil-A Plans To Limit Sauces To Customers

(WTRF)- Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.
Limits include:
- 1 sauce per entree
- 2 sauces per meal
- 3 sauces per 30-count nuggets
The email finishes with Chick-fil-A apologizing for the inconvenience.
