SC Senator Hugh Leatherman dies at 90 years old

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Longtime Republican State Senator Hugh Leatherman died Friday morning.

We previously reported that Leatherman was in hospice care after the discovery of what colleagues describe as inoperable cancer.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick released a statement about Leatherman’s death.

"Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We're grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family," said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick

Leatherman was 90 years old at the time of his death