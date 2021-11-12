SC Senator Hugh Leatherman dies at 90 years old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Longtime Republican State Senator Hugh Leatherman died Friday morning.
We previously reported that Leatherman was in hospice care after the discovery of what colleagues describe as inoperable cancer.
SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick released a statement about Leatherman’s death.
“Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We’re grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissickSCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick
Leatherman was 90 years old at the time of his death